Generous Pfeiffer University Alumna Gifts A Choral Festival

During her time at Pfeiffer College, Cindy Reedy Serbin ’75 double-majored in mathematics and music education, having found in the latter numerous ways to develop her gifts as an organist, a chorister, and a choral director. So, when she learned last fall that Pfeiffer would reinstate the music education major at the beginning of the 2022-23 academic year, she was thrilled.

Serbin was also motivated to take the kind of action that can significantly advance the program’s revival. She has made a $100,000 gift that will fund improvements to lighting and acoustics in Henry Pfeiffer Chapel, the University’s principal performance venue, and help underwrite a musical revue on campus.

To further elevate the program, she is earmarking funds for the first Pfeiffer University Serbin Choral Festival, which will be held in the fall of 2023.

“The festival will be a great recruiting tool for us,” said Joe Judge ’87, Pfeiffer’s Director of Vocal and Choral Music. “It will get potential students and their parents to campus, and it will get Pfeiffer reestablished within the choral community of the Carolinas.”

