Belmont Abbey Launches Nursing Leadership Program

Belmont Abbey College announces its new online Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) Leadership degree. According to BAC, healthcare professionals are in high demand, and Belmont Abbey is answering the call to create qualified leaders in healthcare.

The inaugural MSN in Leadership offers nurses a seamless path to furthering their education and advancing their careers.

“As an academic institution, we’re responding to the nursing crisis by implementing programs to develop students into qualified healthcare professionals. We are addressing the need for more healthcare leaders and preparing them for positions as distinct leaders in and out of the boardroom or C-suite. This is where the MSN in Leadership comes in, by allowing registered nurses to become connected to practicing leaders in informatics, health systems, clinical education, or health science and nursing academia and advance their careers and network before graduation,” says Dr. Carolyn Harmon, Dean of Nursing at Belmont Abbey.

