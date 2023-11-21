Career-Building Opportunities At Central Piedmont Nov 29

Mark your calendars for the final Work-it Wednesday of the semester on November 29. This is a prime chance for you to connect with future employers and dive into the inner workings of various companies. Learn more about these and other career-building events on the Career Services Events Page.

Catch up with these recruiters from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Best Impression Caterers at Cato Campus – Cato III, First Floor

at Cato Campus – Cato III, First Floor Jetstream Ground Services at Central Campus – Parr Center First Floor

at Central Campus – Parr Center First Floor Autobell Car Wash at Levine Campus – Levine III, Second Floor

at Levine Campus – Levine III, Second Floor YMCA of Greater Charlotte at Merancas Campus – Merancas IV, First Floor

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to expand your professional network!

MORE >>>