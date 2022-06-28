Carolinas College With Richmond Community College Offer Nurses Advancement
Carolinas College of Health Sciences has partnered with Richmond Community College to offer a seamless pathway for nurses to advance their career. The Fair Transfer Promise Agreement allows associate degree nursing graduates from Richmond Community College to receive guaranteed admission into the Carolinas College RN-BSN program. This agreement is intended to maximize the amount of transfer credit received allowing students to potentially complete the BSN program in 12-18 months.