Queens University Charlotte Senior Wins Individual Championship Performance Of the Year

Alex Kunert, the CSCAA Swimmer of the Year, helped the Royals capture their seventh straight National Championship by taking gold in five events at the NCAA DII Swimming & Diving National Championships. The Berlin, Germany native finished first in the 200-yard IM, 200-yard butterfly, 400-yard freestyle relay, 800-yard freestyle relay, and 400-yard medley relay. Kunert put together a total of seven All-American swims at the championships this year.