Queens University Charlotte Assistant Vice President To Lead Charlotte Talent Initiative 

LeAnna Rice has been named Queens University’s assistant vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion and will lead the newly formed Charlotte Talent Initiative as its first director. “LeAnna brings an invaluable set of experiences as a clinical counselor and administrator,” said María del Carmen Flores, vice president of Student Engagement and dean of students. “She builds meaningful relationships and creates opportunities for collaboration that allow the entire community to grow, improve, and evolve.”

