UNC Charlotte Professor’s Book Listed As An Amazon #1 New Release

UNC Charlotte Professor Mark West’s book, Theodore Roosevelt and His Library at Sagamore Hill, has reached #1 in Amazon’s Hot New Releases category. West is a former president of the Children’s Literature Association and a recipient of the Governor James E. Holshouser Jr. Award for Excellence in Public Service. He also received the most prestigious honor in his field, the Anne Devereaux Jordan Award for Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Literature, among many other honors.

MORE …