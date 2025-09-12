Central Piedmont 2025-26 Student Ambassadors Ready to Make An Impact

Central Piedmont Community College welcomes its newest cohort of student ambassadors for the 2025–26 academic year.

Student ambassadors play a key role in creating a welcoming, informed, and connected campus community.

What they do:

Lead campus tours for prospective students

Represent Central Piedmont at events and outreach activities

Share their personal student experiences with others

This year’s team is ready to make an impact. We’re excited to see how their leadership, energy, and insight shape the student experience across all campuses.

Welcome, ambassadors — we’re glad you’re here!

