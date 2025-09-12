Charlotte Inducts Its 2025 Athletics Hall Of Fame Class On Sept. 12

Charlotte Athletics will induct its fifth Hall of Fame Class on Friday, Sept. 12, honoring four standout athletes who helped shape the 49ers’ history across soccer, track and field, baseball, and football.

The 2025 class includes Men’s Soccer All-American Gabe Garcia, Men’s Track and Field All-American Rephel Martin, former Major League Baseball and Charlotte standout pitcher Chris Haney, and defensive tackle Olumide Larry Ogunjobi, the first football player to be inducted.

The ceremony is set for 6 p.m. at the Popp-Martin Student Union. The evening will begin with a cocktail hour, followed by dinner and the formal program at 7 p.m.—mirroring the structure of last year’s event. Inductees will also be recognized on Saturday during halftime of Charlotte Football’s game against Monmouth, set to kick off at 6 p.m. at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

“We are honored to welcome in another Hall of Fame class that left its mark on Charlotte athletics,” Director of Athletics Mike Hill said. “Alongside Niner Nation, it’s always special to share our appreciation for their immense contributions at both the ceremony and our football game against Monmouth.”

Garcia, a two-time conference Player of the Year, became Charlotte Men’s Soccer’s first All-American in 1991. He ranks third all-time in career scoring and helped lead the 49ers to their first NCAA Tournament appearance.

“It was definitely a defining period in 49ers soccer history,” Garcia said. “We obviously did not see that at the time, but looking back, it was a very special time. It truly was an amazing journey. It was an honor to have played with many of my teammates, such as Aidan Heaney, Lance Reed, Randy Sheen, and, of course, my brother, Carlos, just to name a few. I am privileged and honored to even be considered for this great honor. I am greatly humbled and excited to be a part of this experience.

“The University and the city of Charlotte left a lasting impression on my life. They were some of the most formative years of my early adolescence. What an incredible time it was. Words cannot explain what the University did for me.”

Martin, an eight-time all-conference performer, was Charlotte Men’s Track’s first All-American. He won five Conference USA titles, earned All-America honors in the triple jump in 2000, and still holds both the indoor and outdoor school records in the event.

“It is a great honor to be selected to the 49ers Hall of Fame,” Martin said. “Before concluding my athletic career as a UNC Charlotte athlete, my goal was to leave a lasting impression on the program. I am deeply grateful to all the coaches and teammates who stood beside me and contributed to this incredible journey.”

Haney, the program’s first Team USA Collegiate National Team selection, pitched 11 seasons in Major League Baseball — the longest career of any Charlotte Baseball player. A two-time first-team All-Sun Belt selection, he remains the school’s record-holder for career complete games.

“I am deeply honored and incredibly grateful to be selected for the 49ers Hall of Fame,” Haney said. “Every time I reflect on my decision to attend Charlotte, I’m reminded of just how thankful I am. At the age of 18, we don’t always make perfect choices, but choosing Charlotte was, without a doubt, the right one for me.”

Ogunjobi, a four-year starter on Charlotte’s inaugural football teams, was the first 49er drafted into the NFL and remains the program’s highest draft pick. He still holds the school record for tackles for loss and has played nine professional seasons.

“I’m extremely humbled and blessed to receive this tremendous honor,” Ogunjobi said. “Charlotte is a special place, and being able to be there at the start of it will always have a place in my heart. I wouldn’t be here without God, my family, my coaches (Coach Brad Lambert and Coach Aaron Curry), and my teammates: guys like Brandon Banks, Austin Duke, and Jamal Covington have impacted me in countless ways. We did it together, and for that, I’m extremely grateful.

“When I came to Charlotte, my only goal was to be the best possible player and person I could be, and as I’m continually on my quest, Charlotte’s hand was pivotal. A quote to summarize everything would be, ‘Don’t go where the path may lead; instead, go where there is no path and leave a trail.'”

