Central Piedmont 2026 Student Graduates Expand Opportunity And Talent In The Charlotte Region
Central Piedmont honored 1,843 graduates during spring commencement, celebrating students who earned degrees and diplomas and are prepared to shape their careers and the Charlotte region’s future.
Why it matters: The class of 2026 reflects continued momentum in enrollment, completion and workforce alignment as Central Piedmont expands opportunity and talent across the region.
By the numbers:
- 1,843 total graduates, a 6.2% increase from May 2025
- 107 more graduates year over year
- 3.41 average GPA across the graduating class
- Nearly 500 graduates entering high-demand fields
Zoom in: Graduates are moving into critical areas including healthcare, information technology, public safety, skilled trades and transportation, supporting Charlotte’s economic growth and long-term stability.
What they’re saying:
- “Your collective desire to excel in your studies is nothing short of remarkable,” said President Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer. “Wherever you go, you carry with you the perseverance and success you’ve demonstrated here.”
- “We didn’t just earn degrees — we proved that success doesn’t require a perfect timeline,” said Grace Melvin, commencement speaker and Broadcasting and Production Technology graduate.
The big picture: Nearly 325 graduates came from dual enrollment and middle and early college programs, highlighting Central Piedmont’s role in accelerating college completion for high school students.
Also notable: Khushi Bhatia, a middle college graduate who completed an associate degree while finishing high school, emphasized growth and self-belief during the afternoon ceremony, noting the confidence students gained to define their own direction forward.