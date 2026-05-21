Rob Keynton Appoints Lingguang Song Founding Director Of The Charlotte Albert School of Construction

As the construction industry faces a critical evolution toward automation, it also enters a significant workforce shortage. To help solve these challenges, Rob Keynton, dean of the William States Lee College of Engineering, has appointed Lingguang Song as the founding director of the newly launched Albert School of Construction. A leader in integrating technology, Song is tasked with bridging the workforce gap and preparing the next generation of engineers to modernize the built environment.

Professional background

Song has served as professor in and chair of the Department of Engineering Technology and Construction Management since joining UNC Charlotte in the summer of 2023.

He brought extensive construction experience from both academic and industry roles, including prior service as the construction management department chair at the University of Houston. His industry background includes work in project controls and estimating with a global engineering, procurement and construction firm.

Research and innovation

A nationally recognized scholar in construction engineering and management, Song focuses on advancing construction project delivery through data-driven methods, simulation and emerging technologies, resulting in real world applications and impact. His work spans areas such as:

Construction digital transformation

AI-enabled safety and decision-making

Project planning and control

Infrastructure system performance

Leadership at UNC Charlotte

Since arriving on campus, Song has led the academic department to record-breaking heights.

Enrollment Growth

Under his leadership, student enrollment reached an all-time high in fall 2025. To support the student increase, he oversaw the hiring of six new faculty from across the country.

Under his leadership, student enrollment reached an all-time high in fall 2025. To support the student increase, he oversaw the hiring of six new faculty from across the country. Program Development

A proven academic leader with over a decade of experience leading multidisciplinary programs, Song led the development of UNC Charlotte’s new interdisciplinary Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering in partnership with the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering.

A proven academic leader with over a decade of experience leading multidisciplinary programs, Song led the development of UNC Charlotte’s new interdisciplinary Bachelor of Science in in partnership with the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering. Industry Integration

Song is deeply committed to bridging academia and industry. He led academia-industry partnerships, faculty residencies and experiential learning models that prepare students to lead across the full lifecycle of capital projects.

While serving as the School’s director beginning April 7, 2026, Song will continue as chair of the engineering technology and construction management department until Summer 2026, when a new ETCM chair will be announced.

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