Central Piedmont Alternative Fall Break Experience Oct. 13-17
Fall Break is Oct. 13–17. This year, Central Piedmont students are swapping the usual vacation for something more impactful — a week-long alternative break experience in Asheville, N.C.
Why it matters:
They will work alongside local organizations fighting food insecurity and economic inequality — while discovering how to create change in their own community.
What to expect:
- Location: Asheville, N.C.
- Cost: $25 application fee (lodging, meals, and local transportation covered by Student Life)
- Who applied: Current Central Piedmont students ready to serve, reflect, and lead
Community partners include:
- Bounty & Soul and Root Cause Farm
→ Help distribute food, support farm work, and grow community gardens
- Asheville Poverty Initiative
→ Join conversations on poverty and equity
→ Volunteer at 12 Baskets Café, turning surplus food into shared meals and connection
Go deeper:
Each day includes reflection and discussion to help students:
- Connect service to real-world social issues
- Examine personal values and perspectives on justice and equity
- Explore how to bring lessons learned back to campus and local communities