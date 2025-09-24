Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Central Piedmont Alternative Fall Break Experience Oct. 13-17

Fall Break is Oct. 13–17. This year, Central Piedmont students are swapping the usual vacation for something more impactful — a week-long alternative break experience in Asheville, N.C.

Why it matters:
They will work alongside local organizations fighting food insecurity and economic inequality — while discovering how to create change in their own community.

What to expect:

  • Location: Asheville, N.C.
  • Cost: $25 application fee (lodging, meals, and local transportation covered by Student Life)
  • Who applied: Current Central Piedmont students ready to serve, reflect, and lead

Community partners include:

  • Bounty & Soul and Root Cause Farm
    → Help distribute food, support farm work, and grow community gardens
  • Asheville Poverty Initiative
    → Join conversations on poverty and equity
    → Volunteer at 12 Baskets Café, turning surplus food into shared meals and connection

Go deeper:
Each day includes reflection and discussion to help students:

  • Connect service to real-world social issues
  • Examine personal values and perspectives on justice and equity
  • Explore how to bring lessons learned back to campus and local communities

