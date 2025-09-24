Charlotte Cato College Of Education’s Summer Programs Nurture Student Growth

UNC Charlotte Cato College’s summer programs give K–12 students hands-on research, tutoring and growth opportunities that bridge academics with future careers. Through STEM immersions, literacy and math camps, and writing workshops, students gain experiences that spark curiosity, build confidence and foster academic achievement. This summer, the university offered three distinct programs—each tailored to specific educational needs—demonstrating Cato College’s commitment to preparing students with the foundational skills for academic and career success.

Cato College’s Role in Summer Learning

Each summer, Cato College of Education expands learning through programs designed to meet students where they are. Initiatives like STEM immersions, literacy and math camps, and creative writing workshops empower K–12 learners to strengthen skills, explore new subjects and gain confidence in their academic abilities.

The STEM Pre-College Program, hosted by the Center for STEM Education (CSTEM), offered weeklong immersions in biology, chemistry, physics, coding, math and Science Olympiad, giving students opportunities to explore topics beyond their school curriculum.

Victor Mack, director of the STEM Pre-College Program, highlighted the university’s dedication to engaging local students in STEM. “The STEM Pre-College Program is vital for middle and high school student engagement and encourages them to pursue STEM majors and careers,” he said.

Outreach and Partnerships

Literacy and math camps, primarily run by Cato College teacher candidates under the guidance of experienced educators, focus on preventing summer learning loss through targeted academic support. Greater Enrichment Program (GEP) leads full-day camps for elementary students across Charlotte and, at Merry Oaks Elementary this year, partnered with Cato College faculty and students to add academic instruction to their programming.

Erin Washburn, camp director and faculty member in elementary education, explained, “Our partnership with GEP allows us to provide customized academic enrichment and intervention support in reading and math tailored to students’ needs.”

Camille Walters, a lead instructor, emphasized the impact of this intensive summer support: “These four weeks of intervention are really pivotal and amazing, but not a lot of programs do it.” The camp provides structured, hands-on learning that prevents summer learning loss and helps students develop new skills, building both confidence and academic growth.

These programs demonstrate how careful planning and individualized attention can maintain academic momentum and nurture student growth during the summer months.

