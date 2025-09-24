Charlotte Students Bring To Life Plan To Revitalize Chimney Rock

The people of Chimney Rock, North Carolina, are seizing a rare opportunity to reimagine their town, literally, from the ground up.

A year after Hurricane Helene — a bulldozer of destruction that whipped through the Blue Ridge Mountains — leveled the village’s thriving commercial corridor, there is reason for optimism. Chimney Rock State Park, considered the area’s tourism crown jewel, and a few local businesses reopened just nine months after Helene, heralding a gradual return of seasonal tourists.

Reclaiming the area’s prior vitality completely will take years. As momentum continues toward “normalcy,” Chimney Rock residents, officials and business owners rolled up their sleeves this past summer with 12 eager-to-collaborate UNC Charlotte students working toward the Master of Architecture. Their goal: Bring to life “Raise the Rock,” a plan for revitalizing downtown Chimney Rock created by Destination by Design. Their assignment: Prepare design proposals for five key village sites tapped for restoration.

As a first step, the students researched the history of floods in the region, the impact of Helene and flood resilient design in strategies. This is vital, explained Marc Manack, associate professor of architecture, to “mitigating flood risk and the impact of future storms.”

Manack leads the Master of Architecture summer design studio course for the David R. Ravin School of Architecture, a requirement the Chimney Rock project fulfills for these students. He emphasizes the importance of the group getting to know the town to ensure proposed designs address real concerns. The latest in a series of summer design studios that immerse students in real-world challenges and serve the public interest, the project challenged the group to work as a team, solve technical problems, practice empathy and present their work publicly.

Early last semester, the students ventured to Chimney Rock to learn more about the revitalization plan. This trip was followed by another in June to assess the devastated landscape firsthand. They also met with Mayor Peter O’Leary of Chimney Rock and Don Cason, director, Rutherford County Travel Authority.

“The students have had a great opportunity to work collaboratively and professionally in the public realm,” said Manack.

Read the full story by Susan Messina in Inside UNC Charlotte. Photo by Amy Hart.

MORE >>>