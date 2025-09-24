Chancellor Sharon Gaber Says Charlotte’s Latest Best Colleges Ranking Reflects A Commitment To Research Excellence

NC Charlotte continues its rapid ascent among the nation’s top research universities, achieving its highest-ever ranking among U.S. public institutions in U.S. News & World Report’s 2026 Best Colleges rankings released Tuesday, Sept. 23.

Charlotte rose seven spots to No. 74 among public research universities and climbed nine spots to No. 143 among all national universities. The University is one of only three public research institutions in North Carolina ranked in the top 75.

“This is more than a number,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “It reflects the focus, innovation and relentless commitment of our faculty and staff to student success and research excellence. Charlotte is rising, and we are doing it with purpose.”

Recognition for innovation and social mobility

Charlotte was also named one of the nation’s most innovative schools, climbing seven places to No. 38. This recognition reflects Charlotte’s growing reputation as a nationally competitive, industry-connected research university that is reshaping what it means to serve students and fuel economic growth.

The University has become a major talent producer for one of the nation’s fastest-growing cities, offering industry-embedded internships, research opportunities and real-world learning experiences that power the region’s workforce. From advanced manufacturing and health innovation to data science and artificial intelligence, Charlotte’s research enterprise continues to expand in ways that accelerate discovery and strengthen the regional economy.

Charlotte also continues to earn recognition for expanding access and opportunity, ranking No. 69 in the nation for social mobility. Several of Charlotte’s undergraduate programs, including business, engineering, nursing and psychology, are also ranked among the nation’s top public programs.

Building on momentum

Since 2020, Charlotte has climbed 85 spots overall, the fastest rise among any national university in the Carolinas. This progress reflects significant improvements across key U.S. News metrics, including graduation and retention rates, post-graduation outcomes and growing research impact.

As a Carnegie R1 institution, Charlotte has more than doubled its research expenditures over the past decade and launched the largest expansion of research centers in its history last year. The University is increasingly positioned to play a vital role in advancing innovation and prosperity in the Charlotte region.

