President Valerie Kinloch Reports Finance/Tech Lab Will Expand Opportunity For JCSU Students

By DR. CHERYL BUTLER-BRAYBOY

The JCSU College of Business and Professional Studies is opening the doors of opportunity to Johnson C. Smith University students. On September 10, 2025, CBPS held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the College of Business and Professional Studies Finance/Tech Lab. The lab is designed to increase student understanding of and facility with finance and financial markets while strengthening student connections to the financial industry.

The ceremony brought together University leaders, faculty, students, and corporate partners who emphasized both the academic and professional opportunities the new space provides. Dr. Alphonso Ogbuehi, Dean of the JCSU College of Business and Professional Studies, underscored the significance of the new lab, calling it a bridge between the classroom and the business world. “This expansion is more than bricks and mortar. It is about giving our students the resources and the confidence to compete on a global stage. We want them to leave here prepared to lead, innovate, and make meaningful contributions to their communities and the world.”

JCSU’s 15th President, Dr. Valerie Kinloch, reflected on the ribbon-cutting as part of the University’s ongoing commitment to growth and excellence. “Our College of Business is not only preparing future leaders in finance, management, and entrepreneurship—it is also helping to transform Charlotte’s Historic West End,” she said. “Today’s celebration is a reminder that JCSU is a place where tradition meets innovation, and where opportunity expands for every student who walks through our doors.”

One student eager to galvanize student participation is Caleb Carr, President of JCSU Capital Management. Carr shared his vision for the state-of-the-art space: “When you look around this room, the most valuable asset is not the screens or the technology—it’s the people sitting in front of them. With these tools, we can learn how to invest, manage money, and build a future of financial freedom. One of my goals is to run JCSU Capital Management like a hedge fund, giving us real-world experience with governance and strategy,” Carr revealed. He leads a team of students that includes Devin Hill, Chief Investment Officer and Yurani Elizalde Hernandez, External Relations, both present at the event.

Corporate Partnership

Ryan McGauley, Business Banking Market Manager, JPMorgan Chase Atlantic Coast, spoke about the importance of investing in the next generation of business leaders. “We are proud to partner with Johnson C. Smith University to help equip the next generation of leaders with the tools they need to thrive in the financial industry. By investing in resources like Bloomberg terminals and creating real-world learning opportunities, we are not only strengthening JCSU, but also contributing to a more inclusive and innovative future workforce.” JCSU is one of the few HBCUs to announce a lab of this kind.

A Future of Growth

The ribbon-cutting not only marked the completion of a project but also signaled a new chapter for JCSU’s College of Business and Professional Studies. With faculty guidance, industry partnerships, and student-led initiatives like JCSU Capital Management, the University is positioning itself as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship on a global scale.

As Dr. Kinloch noted, “This is just the beginning. Together, we are building a stronger JCSU, a stronger Charlotte, and a stronger future.”

