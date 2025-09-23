Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Central Piedmont Alumnus Jordan Steward Makes Captain At Charlotte Fire

Charlotte Fire has promoted Jordan Steward to the rank of captain, celebrating his leadership, service, and dedication to the community. 

The backstory: 

  • Steward joined Charlotte Fire in 2019 as part of Recruit Class 109
  • He grew up in Charlotte and earned a degree in Fire Protection Technology from Central Piedmont 
  • His passion for service and commitment to professional growth set him apart early in his career 

Why it matters: 
Steward’s achievement highlights how Central Piedmont graduates continue to make a meaningful impact in their hometown and beyond. 

