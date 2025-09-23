Central Piedmont Alumnus Jordan Steward Makes Captain At Charlotte Fire
What’s new:
Charlotte Fire has promoted Jordan Steward to the rank of captain, celebrating his leadership, service, and dedication to the community.
The backstory:
- Steward joined Charlotte Fire in 2019 as part of Recruit Class 109
- He grew up in Charlotte and earned a degree in Fire Protection Technology from Central Piedmont
- His passion for service and commitment to professional growth set him apart early in his career
Why it matters:
Steward’s achievement highlights how Central Piedmont graduates continue to make a meaningful impact in their hometown and beyond.