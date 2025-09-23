Charlotte Volleyball Star Kristen Birmingham Recognized By The American Conference

Charlotte Volleyball’s Kristen Birmingham has been named to the weekly American Conference Honorable Mention list for players of the week.

Birmingham has been the key to Charlotte’s success offensively during the nine-game winning streak. Birmingham is averaging 4.69 kills per set on a .390 hitting percentage. At the UNCW Invitational, she tallied 47 kills with a career-high 28 in the win against UNCG. She hit .463% in that match and .556% in the sweep over West Georgia. She has totaled six double doubles in the nine-game stretch, with a season high of 16 digs against Charleston. Nationally, Birmingham ranks 19th in the NCAA for total kills (189), 20th in points (210), and 28th in kills per set (4.40).

Charlotte is riding into American Conference play on a nine-game winning streak, the longest since 2017 when Charlotte won 11 in a row. The top win streak in program history is 12 wins in a row from 1993.

NEXT UP

Charlotte begins American Conference play on Friday (Sept. 26) when they travel to Denton, Texas to face North Texas before wrapping up the road trip at UTSA on Sunday (Sept. 28).

