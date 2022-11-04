Central Piedmont And Coke Consolidated Offer Students Pathways To High-Demand Careers

Coke Consolidated is funding up to 30 apprenticeships at Central Piedmont Community College to spur interest in high-demand positions in manufacturing, equipment repair and logistics at its Charlotte-area facilities.

Qualified applicants will receive financial support for career certificates in fields such as HVAC repair and manufacturing, while gaining experience through part-time positions at Coke Consolidated. The application process will begin in early 2023.

“These scholarships exemplify our commitment to empowering the next generation of diverse servant leaders,” said Dave Katz, President and Chief Operating Officer at Coke Consolidated. “We’re looking for talented candidates who want to grow their skillsets and their careers.”

“Central Piedmont is pleased and proud to partner with Coke Consolidated to offer students a pathway to invaluable work experience and rewarding, high-demand careers in manufacturing,” said Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer, Central Piedmont President. “We are eager to open the program, and we thank Coke Consolidated for their support and collaboration.”

MORE >>>