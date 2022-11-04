Queens University Welcomes Preeminent Authors

Nearly 800 attended a talk show-style conversation with acclaimed authors, Jared Diamond and David Wallace-Wells, about the past, present and future.

“Tonight’s challenge is that of climate change. Our young people are inheriting a planet in crisis and they need the older people, those in power, to acknowledge the crisis and address it,” said President Dan Lugo as he welcomed attendees to the event. “Queens University and the city of Charlotte are inextricably linked and we take our role in this ecosystem very seriously. Together we need to be a gateway for innovation, empathy and action.”

Following President Lugo’s introduction, he welcomed Pulitzer Prize winning author Jared Diamond, Ph.D., and New York Times bestselling author David Wallace-Wells to the stage and they addressed an audience of nearly 800 during a talk hosted by the Queens University of Charlotte Learning Society at the Sandra Levine Theatre in the Sarah Belk Gambrell Center for the Arts and Civic Engagement.

