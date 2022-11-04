2022 Cliburn Medalist Performs At Queens University Nov 21

28-year-old Dmytro Choni began piano in his native Kyiv in Ukraine when he was just four and called his acceptance into the 2022 Cliburn Competition “nothing else but my dream”. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the Tchaikovsky National Music Academy of Ukraine under the guidance of Yuri Kot, then moved to Austria in 2015 to study at the Kunstuniversität Graz. He has taken first prize at six international piano competitions, has performed in the world’s greatest halls and collaborated with many leading orchestras.

Choni performs at Queens University of Charlotte at the Sarah Belk Gambrell Center for the Arts and Civic Engagement, Sandra Levine Theatre on Monday, November 21 at 8:00pm.

