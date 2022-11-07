Queens University Men’s Basketball Debuts At Division 1 Tonight

The Queens University of Charlotte men’s basketball team plays their first game at the Division 1 level tonight. The Royals are set to welcome the Marshall Thundering Herd to Curry Arena inside the Levine Center for a 7:00 p.m. tip off. Prior to the game, fans can participate in fan fest outside the arena from 5:30 to 6:30 which will include JJ’s Red Hots, yard games, and many other activities for all ages. The first 100 fans in attendance will receive a free white rally towel.



“Our team is elated to show the region and country that we can compete at this level,” emphasized Queens Head Coach Grant Leonard. “The spotlight on us going Division 1 and for this game versus Marshall has been great and energizing for our entire team. The Levine Center should be rocking and we are all expecting the largest crowd in school history on Monday night!”

