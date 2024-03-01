Central Piedmont And Mecklenburg County Partner To Give Kids A Smile

Central Piedmont Community College and Mecklenburg County Public Health are partnering to participate in National Give Kids a Smile Day by offering free dental services to Mecklenburg children on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Between 200 and 300 children will receive free dental cleanings and screenings, vision screenings, immunizations, health education, and other family resources. Mecklenburg Public Health employees and Central Piedmont health sciences faculty, staff, and students donate their time providing services and care.

“We are excited to serve our community, especially the children who need us the most,” said Raydiance Swanston, Mecklenburg County Public Health Pediatric Dental Clinic manager. “We will provide these vital oral health services to families who do not have health insurance. But while the event is focused on children, we also are ready to serve the entire family.”

Also participating in the event will be Atrium Health’s Women’s Care Drive to Thrive mobile unit, a Vision to Learn mobile unit and a mammogram bus. All services and wellness information will be provided in English and Spanish.

What: National Give Kids a Smile Day program

When: Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Central Piedmont Community College Central Campus Worrell Building Gymnasium 1228 Elizabeth Avenue, Charlotte



North Carolina data shows that 11.3 percent of kindergartners in state Region IV, including Mecklenburg County, have tooth decay. Dental disease in children can be reduced effectively through prevention initiatives for oral health. Such efforts reduce loss-of-learning time due to school absences. About 25 percent of children in Mecklenburg County are found to have untreated cavities in their permanent teeth, with the majority coming from low-income families.

“I am proud of our collective efforts to bring ‘Give Kids A Smile Day’ back to Mecklenburg County this year,” said Dr. Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County Public Health director. “We are excited and thankful for the partnership with Central Piedmont, allowing our teams to help more children and families than ever before.”