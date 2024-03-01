JCSU Presidential Inauguration Schedule April 2-7

Skip to content
TUESDAY, APRIL 2, 2024
The JCSU Concert Choir and Charlotte Symphony Orchestra Concert
7:30 p.m.
Jack S. Brayboy Gymnasium
For tickets and more information, visit: www.charlottesymphony.org.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3, 2024
Community Service Day
“Give An Hour of Your Time”
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
JCSU Campus
THURSDAY, APRIL 4, 2024
Scholarship Luncheon featuring a Philanthropy Conversation with Cathy Bessant, President Foundation for the Carolinas
By Invitation Only
11:30 a.m.
Crisp Student Union
Grimes Lounge
Inaugural Panel Discussion
Black Educational and Economic Empowerment
2 p.m.
New Science Center Auditorium
FRIDAY, APRIL 5, 2024
Inauguration Ceremony of Valerie Kinloch, Ph.D.
10 a.m.
Charlotte Convention Center
Crown Ballroom
Friends of the Library and Campus Community Celebration
4-7 p.m.
James B. Duke Memorial Library and
The Block, JCSU Campus
SATURDAY, APRIL 6, 2024
The Arch of Triumph Awards Ceremony & Inaugural Ball
6 p.m.
Charlotte Convention Center
Crown Ballroom
SUNDAY, APRIL 7, 2024
1867 Giving Society Induction Ceremony and Brunch
By Invitation Only
11:30 a.m.
Grimes Lounge
Innovation Center
157th Founders’ Day Convocation
2 p.m.
Jane M. Smith Memorial Church
