UNC BOG Approves New Charlotte Tuition And Fee Schedule

UNC Charlotte’s tuition will remain unchanged for resident undergraduate students for the eighth consecutive year. Additionally, fees have been adjusted to result in an overall net decrease of $5 for all students. The UNC Board of Governors approved the tuition and fee schedule Thursday, Feb. 29.

Out-of-state undergraduate students and all graduate students will see a 3.2% increase in tuition. The projected additional revenue will be used to increase stipend support for graduate assistants, increase the staff-to-student ratios and compensation in Niner Central and the Office of Financial Aid and invest in professional academic advising for undergraduates.

“UNC Charlotte, our Board of Trustees and the UNC System Board of Governors remain committed to providing an accessible, affordable top-quality education,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “A top priority at Charlotte is to serve North Carolinians of all backgrounds and incomes in their pursuit of a degree.”

For 2024-25, tuition for in-state undergraduates will remain at $3,812 per year, and the out-of-state undergraduate rate will be $19,065.

For graduate students, in-state residents will pay $4,610 a year, while the out-of-state graduate rate will be $19,645.

