Central Piedmont And Wingate University Expand College Access

Central Piedmont Community College and Wingate University announced today the launch of the Gateway to Wingate program – a new pathway to a bachelor’s degree for Central Piedmont students that will expand college access. Gateway to Wingate students who complete an Associate in Science (AS), Associate in Arts (AA), or Associate in Fine Arts (AFA) at Central Piedmont with a cumulative grade-point average of 2.50, and are in good academic standing, will be guaranteed admission to Wingate University.

