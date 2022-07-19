Queens University Charlotte Scholars’ Project Featured In The Charlotte Observer

Rogers Summer Scholars Sam Carnes, Palmer Magri, and Astrid Bridgwood invested 5 months in research, interviews, and videography for a story on the transformation of Charlotte churches from sacred to secular spaces. The Charlotte Observer published the Queens University News Service story which includes a 1,200-word textual piece, 2-minute video, sidebar, and still photography. https://www.charlotteobserver.com/…/article263388928.html Queens University of Charlotte