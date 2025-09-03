Central Piedmont Annual Plant Sale Sep 26-27
Students and local plant lovers can stock up on fall greenery during Central Piedmont’s annual plant sale, hosted by the Horticulture program.
When:
- Fri., Sept. 26: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Sat., Sept. 27: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Where:
Cato Campus – Horticulture Building
3645 E. W.T. Harris Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28215
Payment options:
- Cash
- Credit card
- Personal checks
Why it matters:
The sale features student-grown plants and supports hands-on learning in the Horticulture program. Come early for the best selection.