Thursday, September 4, 2025
Central Piedmont Annual Plant Sale Sep 26-27

CStandard

Students and local plant lovers can stock up on fall greenery during Central Piedmont’s annual plant sale, hosted by the Horticulture program. 

When: 

  • Fri., Sept. 26: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. 
  • Sat., Sept. 27: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. 

Where: 
Cato Campus – Horticulture Building
3645 E. W.T. Harris Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28215 

Payment options: 

  • Cash 
  • Credit card 
  • Personal checks 

Why it matters: 
The sale features student-grown plants and supports hands-on learning in the Horticulture program. Come early for the best selection.

