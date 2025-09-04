JCSU Made History At Harvard University In The Essence HBCU Classic Weekend

By DR. CHERYL BUTLER-BRAYBOY

Johnson C. Smith University made history in Boston on Saturday, August 30, 2025 defeating Morehouse College 45–9 in the first HBCU football game played at Harvard Stadium since the 1970s. The matchup was the centerpiece of the Essence HBCU Classic Weekend, a celebration of culture, history, and community that drew approximately 12,000 students, alumni, and supporters from across the country, including an enthusiastic collective of JCSU alumni.

Golden Bulls Head Football Coach Maurice Flowers praised his team for opening the season strong.

“I am just so happy with our young men and with our staff, to start off the season with the win. It is so big to start the season off with the win. We were able to do that, and now we just want to keep building,” Flowers said. “We’re going to play hard, play together. [We have] an explosive team, and I think you saw some of that on Saturday. We want to be explosive on offense, defense. [We are] a team that’s hungry, playing with a lot of passion and energy.”

For Dr. Valerie Kinloch, the 15th President of JCSU, the victory was about more than the score; it was about community-building, as well.

“This weekend in Boston was monumental and historic. From forging new partnerships to making history at Harvard Stadium, our community showed that we are truly Better Together and entering a new era of excellence. Winning the first HBCU football game at Harvard Stadium was extraordinary—but even more powerful was seeing our students, alumni, and supporters united in Boston,” Kinloch said.

On the Friday before the game, President Kinloch rallied the team at the Welcome Luncheon at Harvard and encouraged community involvement at the city-wide Pep Rally featuring the Luv-a-Bulls and the International Institution of Sound. During the weekend, President Kinloch signed an MOU with Roxbury Community College to create transfer pathways and exchange opportunities between RCC and JCSU. The JCSU win against Morehouse was the icing on the cake for the President and student leaders, alike.

Isabella Gonce ’26, JCSU SGA President, described the weekend as both exhilarating and meaningful:

“It was an incredible experience. Being able to represent my HBCU in that kind of space was both exciting and humbling. The energy, the culture, and the sense of community really made it special, and it felt good to be part of something bigger than just the game itself. A lot of people in that area may not have had exposure to HBCUs before, so this event expanded the reach and visibility of our schools, traditions, and culture.”

SGA Vice President Islaea Anderson embraced the historic weight of the moment:

“Participating in and supporting the HBCU Classic was truly an unforgettable experience. Traveling with my university and being surrounded by such a vibrant atmosphere reminded me of the deep cultural and historical importance of HBCUs. It wasn’t just about the game—it was about the legacy, the community, and the celebration of excellence in Black education and leadership. The Golden Bulls’ win against Morehouse was the cherry on top of an already amazing experience.”

JCSU fans painted the stands Gold and Blue in waves of t-shirts, signs, pom poms and other paraphernalia. The Morehouse Maroon Tigers came ready to play, too – displaying school pride on the national stage. Renee Wilson, Morehouse Cheerleading Coach, reflected on the magnitude of the moment:

“I found participating in the Classic as a nod to the significance that these two institutions, Johnson C. Smith University and Morehouse College, offer the country in being intentional and purpose driven schools. Both Essence Magazine and Harvard University used their brand identities to make a statement by hosting the game.”

Mikayla Prude, Sophomore Literature Media major from Spelman College and cheerleader for Morehouse said the Essence HBCU Classic stirred a sense of pride.

“Stepping into Boston for the first time I felt deeply welcomed as our HBCU culture was celebrated on such a grand stage. To stand in an Ivy League space as a Black college student representing Morehouse was both humbling and empowering, serving as a reminder of the bridges our presence builds.”

The Essence HBCU Classic in Boston was more than a football game. It was a cultural milestone—placing two venerable HBCUs front and center. Set on the campus of a storied Ivy League institution, the game provided an American education on hard work, perseverance and the power of teamwork.

