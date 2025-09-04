Charlotte’s Record-Breaking Enrollment Is Building A Talent Pipeline Locally And Beyond

UNC Charlotte has enrolled 32,207 students for the fall 2025 semester, surpassing the University’s previous record of 31,091 in 2024. This marks the second consecutive year of record-breaking enrollment at the University.

Charlotte’s enrollment was boosted by new undergraduate students, a high volume of returning students and an increase in students enrolled in fully online programs. Charlotte’s record enrollment of 32,207 includes 26,213 undergraduate students and 5,994 graduate students. The University’s student population spans a broad geographic area, including 99 North Carolina counties, 50 states and 128 countries.

“Charlotte’s record enrollment isn’t just about a growth in numbers. It is a reflection of the critical role we play in building the talent pipeline for our region and beyond,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “Our location in one of the nation’s fastest-growing cities offers our students unparalleled opportunities to learn, conduct research and connect directly with industry leaders. From first-year undergraduate students to Ph.D. candidates, students are choosing UNC Charlotte more than ever before because they see the powerful combination of a top-tier R1 institution and a city that thrives on innovation and opportunity.”

First-time college students (FTIC) and transfer students

Charlotte’s FTIC enrollment surged to a record 4,933 students this year, an increase of 276 from last fall. This year’s FTIC students enter with an impressive average weighted GPA of 3.96, and 25% enter with advanced standing — sophomore status or above. The transfer student population also experienced significant growth, with 2,988 transfer students enrolled, more than 420 students over last year. Additionally, Charlotte has seen an increase of more than 13% in total honors enrollment from last year, reflecting the rising academic profile of the University’s students.

Student retention trends

Continuing undergraduate retention is outpacing last year’s total by 586 students. The one-year retention rate of the fall 2024 cohort is currently 85.8%, up from 85.0% last year. These upward trends reflect the success of the University’s student support services and academic programs, which continue to promote student success.

Adults and working learners drawn to fully online programs

Charlotte’s highly ranked online programs experienced an impressive 28% increase over last year, including enrollment in two new undergraduate degrees in business and social work. This enrollment growth underscores the quality and growing impact of these online offerings for students balancing work, family and other responsibilities while pursuing a degree.

As Charlotte’s enrollment grows, so does UNC Charlotte’s prestige. Now recognized as a top-tier R1 university, UNC Charlotte offers students unparalleled opportunities for discovery through faculty mentorship, hands-on research and access to groundbreaking innovations. With more than 300 degree programs, the University is preparing a record number of graduates to fuel the success of North Carolina’s largest city.

