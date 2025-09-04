Charlotte Innovator Sukumar Kamalasadan’s Technology Delivers Consistent, Quality Power

Imagine the power going out unexpectedly at a hospital—computers shutting down, life-saving equipment stalling, and lights going dark. Backup generators and other emergency systems may help temporarily, but they are not a long-term solution.

Even a routine scenario, such as a busy urban intersection, becomes a public safety hazard when traffic signals and streetlights suddenly fail.

As we transition to a carbon-neutral future with a wider variety of energy sources, ensuring the quality and reliability of power becomes an increasingly complex challenge—for both providers and consumers. Addressing this challenge is critical.

At UNC Charlotte, researchers are leading the charge. Sukumar Kamalasadan, the Duke Energy Distinguished Professor in Engineering in UNC Charlotte’s William States Lee College of Engineering, has developed innovative technology to minimize power interruptions, ensuring that organizations and individuals have access to a consistent, high-quality energy supply—when and where they need it most.

In his research on power supply and distribution, Kamalasadan earned a patent in 2024 and developed a prototype to improve power grid efficiency. His innovation provides an uninterruptible power supply, allowing users to rely more confidently on consistent, high-quality power.

On a global scale, this advancement has significant implications across industries. In scenarios where prolonged outages could lead to economic loss, health crises, environmental damage, or public safety concerns, Kamalasadan’s invention offers a direct and practical solution.

He is currently focused on commercializing the prototype to bring this technology to market and empower users to keep their equipment running reliably.

Kamalasadan is helping keep the lights on.

Sukumar Kamalasadan is based in the electrical and computer engineering department at UNC Charlotte, his work focused in the area of power and energy systems. Kamalasadan serves as director for both the Power Energy and Intelligent Systems Laboratory and the Duke Energy Smart Grid Laboratory at Charlotte’s Energy Production and Infrastructure Center, or EPIC. In 2024, he was selected by NCInnovation to receive a pilot grant for his work in this field.

