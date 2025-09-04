Charlotte’s Elias Arsvoll And Leonard Stritter Earn American Conference Honors

Charlotte Men’s Soccer players Elias Arsvoll and Leonard Stritter earn American Conference Men’s Soccer weekly honors after standout performances.

Sophomore forward Elias Arsvoll was named American Conference Offensive Player of the Week after an impressive three-goal performance against Queens (N.C.) last Monday night that helped propel the Niners to a 6-0 victory. Arsvoll also recorded an assist on a goal scored by Tate Asante , which allowed him to earn seven points in a single game. This was the highest single-game point performance from a Niner in over 10 seasons, and the first three-goal game since 2023.

Senior goalkeeper Leonard Stritter earned his first American Conference Goalkeeper of the Week honors after recording his first shut-out of the season, a statistic in which he led the NCAA in last season, and recording a total of 11 saves across two games. Stritter recorded five saves on five shots on goal against Queens (N.C.) on Monday night, and a career high six saves on seven shots on goal against High Point on Friday night.

