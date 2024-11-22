Central Piedmont Archives Announce November Issue Of “For The Record”

The November issue of For The Record, the newsletter from Central Piedmont Archives, is now available. Dive in to catch up on exciting updates and highlights from the Archives Department.

Highlights in This Issue:

A farewell message from Erin Allsop

Updates on the Archives Reading Room being used for primary source instruction

Bee Jay Caldwell adding more personal papers to the Historic Pottstown collection

A book signing by Criminal Justice Technology Instructor Sean Quarmby

And so much more!

How to Access

Visit our digital collections and click the “view” button to explore the newsletter.

Get Involved

Interested in collaborating with the Archives or learning more about Central Piedmont’s rich institutional history? Send us an email or visit the Central Piedmont Archives webpage.

MORE >>>