Club Figure Skating Representing Charlotte In Southeastern Competition

UNC Charlotte Club Figure Skating is Charlotte’s first collegiate-level figure skating team. It began in August of 2023 with a group of college student skaters with a dedication to continuing the sport after high school. With fifteen competitive skaters and counting, the club represents Charlotte in the Southeastern competition series this season.

Skaters from across all levels have come together to create a strong, talented, and well-rounded group. The club cannot wait to take every single skater to compete in the Southeastern collegiate series occurring in November 2024, February and March 2025. With help, they can make this happen.

Their aspiration is to not only compete in all three intercollegiate competitions this season, but to build a powerful foundation for all the future collegiate-level skaters of UNC Charlotte to foster and grow. Charlotte has never before experienced a sports team such as this one, and it seeks to cultivate an outlet for students of all skating levels to be apart of a beautiful sport.

Donate today to help UNC Charlotte’s first collegiate-level figure skating team represent Niner Nation with pride at upcoming competitions.

Donations will help cover the cost of expenses related to the Figure Skating Club.

You can double or triple the impact of your gift if your employer participates in a matching gift program. To see if your employer has a matching gift program, click here. If your company matches, complete your matching gift form and submit it to UNC Charlotte via mail (UNC Charlotte Foundation, 9201 University City Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28223), fax (704-687-7259) or email (mwinslow@charlotte.edu).

