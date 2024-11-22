Charlotte Softball Releases 2025 Schedule

Charlotte Softball, and first-year head coach Courtney Breault, announced the 2025 Softball Schedule on Thursday afternoon, which features 56 total contests, including 22 home games.

“We are thrilled to announce the 2025 Charlotte softball schedule, which showcases an exciting mix of competitive matchups and opportunities to grow as a team,” said Breault. “Our players have been working tirelessly in preparation for this season, and we are eager to see how their hard work translates on the field. We look forward to seeing all of Niner Nation throughout the season! Go Niners!”

TOURNAMENT SEASON

Charlotte is scheduled to play in four tournaments (three on the road, one at home) including their opening five games down in Baton Rouge, La. Feb. 7-9 for the Tiger Classic which will feature LSU, Charlotte, Southeastern Louisiana, and Central Arkansas.

The Niners will then head over to Clearwater, Fla. Feb. 14-16 for the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational which features a total of 16 teams, 14 of which, including Charlotte, competed in the 2024 NCAA tournament, with three (Alabama, Oklahoma State, and UCLA) making it as far as the Women’s College World Series. Charlotte is slated to play against Liberty, UCLA, Auburn, Texas A&M, and San Diego State.

After competing in Florida, the Niners will play at Sue M. Daughtridge Field for the first time this season when they host their own tournament Feb. 21-23, which will feature Albany, Ball State, and Lehigh.

Charlotte will conclude their tournament slate on the road down in Rock Hill, S.C. for a weekend of games Feb. 28 – March 1, where the Niners will match up with USC Upstate, Youngstown, Marist, and Winthrop.

MIDWEEK MATCHUPS

Charlotte currently has 10 midweek matchups (five at home, five on the road) scheduled throughout the season, with the potential to add a few more. Those matchups currently include Clemson, South Carolina, Furman, Boston University, Radford, NC State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Duke, and Elon.

NOTABLE SINGLE-GAME CONTESTS

The Niners’ first-midweek test will be at Clemson on Wed. Feb. 19. This will be Breault’s first matchup against the Tigers, a program in which she helped lift off the ground and served as an assistant coach for five seasons prior to accepting her position as Charlotte’s head coach.

About a week later, the Niners will host their first-midweek contest of the season on March 5 against South Carolina, where former Charlotte Softball head Ashley Chastain will make her first visit back to the Queen City since leaving to lead the Gamecocks.

Charlotte will also host Duke, a team that is coming off a WCWS appearance, on April 15 as their second to last midweek contest of the season.

AMERICAN CONFERENCE PLAY

Charlotte’s schedule features 27 games and nine weekend series against in-conference opponents which kicks off on the road at North Texas, March 7-9. A week later the Niners will host South Florida, March 14-16, before taking it down south to Boca Raton, Fla. for a match-up against Florida Atlantic, March 21-23.

Charlotte will host in-state rival East Carolina March 28-30 before their longest road stint of the season which features trips to both Tulsa (April 4-6) and Memphis (April 11-13).

After returning from Memphis, the Niners will host the UTSA Roadrunners at The Sue, April 17-19 before hitting the road one last time to take on Wichita State, April 25-27. Charlotte will then close out their regular season at home May 2-4 by hosting UAB.

After the conclusion of the regular season, Charlotte will compete at the American Athletic Conference Tournament in Tampa, Fla. May 7-10 in hopes of becoming back-to-back conference tournament champions.

NEW TEAM, SAME GOAL

Charlotte is looking to repeat, and even build, on the success of last season which included earning the title of regular season conference champions, AAC Tournament champions, and an NCAA tournament appearance.

The Niners are coming into this season with almost an entirely new roster, but Courtney Breault is confident in her team’s ability to succeed at a high level once again saying, “This year, we are introducing a refreshed roster, led by a strong core of returning conference champions. Our focus remains clear: to win and compete at the highest level.”

HOW TO SUPPORT

Charlotte will be playing their home games at Sue M. Daughtridge stadium which are all free to attend. Catch up with Charlotte Softball on the road through social media by following @Charlottesoftball on both Instagram and Facebook and @CharlotteSB on X (formerly Twitter).

