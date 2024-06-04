Central Piedmont Archives May 2024 Newsletter Available

The latest issue of “For The Record,” the Central Piedmont Archives newsletter, is now available!

Highlights of this issue:

Spotlight on Gloria Kelley

A look back at the Jun. 1964 commencement ceremony of the Beatty’s Ford Road Campus

Updates on the processing of Dr. Ruth G. Shaw’s presidential papers

Celebrations of the two volunteers, contributing their time over the summer

Erin and Johnamarie’s trip to the State Archives for the SNCA 2024 Annual Meeting

