JWU Charlotte Student Wants To Create Club To Help Veterans

By ANNIE KENNEDY

“I want to help veterans be set up for success on campus,” states QueenDeifilla Perry ’25, a Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management major at Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte, of her project, “From Boots to Books.”

QueenDeifilla is a former U.S. Air Force member, having served as a Security Forces specialist, and she would like to create a Veteran’s United club to foster a greater sense of community for veterans on JWU’s campus. “Hopefully this program can be replicated on other campuses,” she says.

“Veteran’s United will be an added support system beyond what our campus representative provides. I’d like to create a similar setup to how it is in the military where everyone has a ‘battle buddy’ or ‘wingman’ — someone who has been through the same things and can be a support and a resource when needed.”

Notes Perry, “I was inspired to develop my idea after using the GI Bill to attend school and wanting to have more resources to help me be successful beyond the military.”

MORE >>>