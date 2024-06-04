Charlotte Astrobotics Team Takes First Place For NASA Lunabotics Challenge Presentation

UNC Charlotte’s Astrobotics Team, the 49er Miners, won first place for Presentation and Demonstrations in the NASA Lunabotics Challenge held at the Kennedy Space Center. The team, which has earned an award in the competition for the past four years, finished 11th overall this year.

Forty-three U.S. universities participated in the competition, which provides students an opportunity to design and build an autonomous or telerobotic robot capable of performing assigned construction tasks on a simulated Lunar surface.

This year’s team includes the following Niner Engineers:

Connor Babcock – Mechanical Engineering

Katelyn Fennell – Mechanical Engineering

Jordan Fowler – Mechanical Engineering

Jose Maldonado – Mechanical Engineering

Trent Zuber – Mechanical Engineering

Christopher Schultz (graduate student) – Applied Energy and Electromechanical Engineering

Zeb Duvall (graduate student) – Applied Energy and Electromechanical Engineering

Faculty mentors were Aidan Browne, associate professor of engineering technology, and Michael Smith, assistant professor of mechanical engineering technology.

