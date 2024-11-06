Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Central Piedmont Baking And Pastry Arts Open The Rustic Whisk

The Central Piedmont Community College Baking and Pastry Arts Department is thrilled to announce the opening of The Rustic Whisk — the student-run bakery and bistro, offering a cozy atmosphere filled with handcrafted artisan treats!

Opening Details:

  • Date: Mon., Nov. 11
  • Location: Harris Campus, Student Life Center
  • Hours: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday-Thursday
  • What to Expect: Enjoy a selection of freshly baked breads, pastries, savory items, and seasonal delights, all crafted by our talented students.
  • Thanksgiving Bake Sale Menu is Now Live for pre-orders!

The Rustic Whisk offers a variety of seasonal pies & artisan breads perfect for your holiday gathering. Last day to place online pre-orders is Wednesday, November 20.

Available for PICK UP ONLY

  • Date: November 27
  • Location: Harris Campus, Student Life Center
  • Time: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Our mission is to foster student growth and creativity through this capstone project, and we can’t wait to share it with you. Come support our students and enjoy a delicious treat from The Rustic Whisk!

