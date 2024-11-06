Central Piedmont Baking And Pastry Arts Open The Rustic Whisk

The Central Piedmont Community College Baking and Pastry Arts Department is thrilled to announce the opening of The Rustic Whisk — the student-run bakery and bistro, offering a cozy atmosphere filled with handcrafted artisan treats!

Opening Details:

Date: Mon., Nov. 11

Location: Harris Campus, Student Life Center

Hours: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday-Thursday

What to Expect: Enjoy a selection of freshly baked breads, pastries, savory items, and seasonal delights, all crafted by our talented students.

Thanksgiving Bake Sale Menu is Now Live for pre-orders!

The Rustic Whisk offers a variety of seasonal pies & artisan breads perfect for your holiday gathering. Last day to place online pre-orders is Wednesday, November 20.

Available for PICK UP ONLY

Date: November 27

Location: Harris Campus, Student Life Center

Time: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Our mission is to foster student growth and creativity through this capstone project, and we can’t wait to share it with you. Come support our students and enjoy a delicious treat from The Rustic Whisk!

MORE >>>