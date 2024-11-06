U.S. Army Brass Quintet Performs At Charlotte Nov 8

Fri, Nov 08, 2024 | 7:30pm

Rowe, Rowe Recital Hall

9119 University Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music is pleased to host the U.S. Army Brass Quintet for a free concert.

Since its inception in 1972, The U.S. Army Brass Quintet has gained a reputation as one of the most highly respected and sought after groups of its kind. An element of The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” in Washington, DC, The U.S. Army Brass Quintet has performed at the White House, presidential inaugurations, and official state ceremonies in the Nation’s Capital. The group frequently provides musical support for special events hosted by the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of the Army, and the Army Chief of Staff, as well as for ceremonies supporting the Military District of Washington. The quintet has appeared before audiences and dignitaries in 48 states and 14 foreign countries.

The U.S. Army Brass Quintet has performed on NBC’s “Today Show,” the Food Network’s “Emeril Live,” NPR’s “A Prairie Home Companion,” CBS’s “Sunday Morning,” ABC, Fox, CNN, TNN, and internationally on BBC. The group’s repertoire includes over 500 selections from all eras and genres of classical and popular music.

Prior to the performance, the quintet will offer music students a masterclass at 4:00 pm, which is open to the public. Both the masterclass and the concert will take place in Rowe Recital Hall.

