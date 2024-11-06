Charlotte Alumni Showcase Their Work At “Generations” Exhibition

Fri, Nov 08, 2024 | 6pm to 8pm

Hodges Taylor

1414 S Tryon St Ste 130, Charlotte, NC 2820

In conjunction with the 60th anniversary of the Department of Art & Art History, we are excited to announce the companion exhibition, “Generations,” at Hodges Taylor. Showcasing work by 12 alumni of the department, exceptional artists who, since graduating, continue to make significant contributions to the art world, the show features a variety of media from fibers and sculpture to painting, photography, and installation.

The opening reception takes place November 8, 2024, from 6-8 PM at Hodges

Taylor, 1414 S Tryon St Ste 130, Charlotte, NC 2820.

Curated by Andrew Leventis, Professor of Painting at UNC Charlotte, and Lucy Graham-

Fleishman, recent owner and director of the George Gallery in Charlotte, “Generations”

includes alumni artists Elizabeth Arzani, Austin Ballard, Jamila Brown, Kalin Devone, Sharon Dowell, Nathaniel Lancaster, Laura Alma McCarthy, Kenny Nguyen, Parks Sadler, Andrea Vail, Chris Watts, and Ajané Williams.

The exhibition will run from November 8 through December 16, 2024. All artworks displayed will be available for purchase.

