Queens University Charlotte Hosts David Brooks And Anna Quindlen

Queens University of Charlotte recently hosted a captivating conversation between bestselling author David Brooks and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Anna Quindlen. The event, titled “How to Know a Person: Bringing Humanity Back from the Brink,” was presented by the Learning Society and inspired students, faculty, staff, and community members with their thoughtful discussion.

“At Queens, we take great pride in being a leader and convener in the city of Charlotte, and the Learning Society is one of the many ways we connect the vital work of this institution with the broader community,” said Queens University President Dan Lugo. “We are dedicated to fostering an environment where open dialogue, debate, empathy, and active listening are at the heart of our community. We hope you leave inspired, ready to rise above the noise, cultivate deeper relationships, and become more thoughtful and engaged citizens.”

Before the main event, Brooks engaged with students in a lively discussion, fielding thought-provoking questions from the crowd about his career and life experiences. When asked why he chose journalism, Brooks explained, “The chance to be with people as they go through historic events is one of my favorite things about journalism. It’s exciting to come home and to have witnessed something important in someone’s life, whether it’s in your community or international.”

Later, a packed Sandra Levine Theatre in the Sarah Belk Gambrell Center for the Arts and Civic Engagement welcomed Brooks and Quindlen to the stage. Together, they offered insightful commentary on the importance of human connection and empathy.

Brooks and Quindlen join a prestigious list of past speakers, including Isabel Wilkerson, Deepak Chopra, Doris Kearns Goodwin, Dan Buettner, Michelle Alexander, Captain Scott Kelly, and Dan Rather, to name just a few, in sharing their unique perspectives and inspiring us to reflect and take action.

Since 1988, the Learning Society has welcomed leading thinkers and doers to the Queens University campus and the greater Charlotte community, enriching intellectual discourse and fostering a deeper understanding of critical issues.

In February, the Learning Society will welcome Abraham Verghese to discuss the future of healthcare. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Etix website.

MORE >>>