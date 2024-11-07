Three Students Embark On The First-Gen Journey At Charlotte

At UNC Charlotte, the journey of first-generation students unfolds like a path with each step marking progress and discovery.

Learn more about the first-generation experience through the stories of three Niners: Princela Flores, an actively engaged junior carving her niche; Luci Flores, a graduating senior on the verge of achieving their dreams; and Shayauna Newsom, a first-generation graduate turned staff member who guides the next wave of first gen-students.

Navigating obstacles: Princela Flores

Princela Flores, a junior in the Honors College studying communications, is an example of how first-gen students can thrive by immersing themselves in the community. Her active involvement in clubs, honor societies and a sorority have provided her a socially and academically beneficial network. Meet Princela Flores and learn how active engagement can lead to personal and academic achievement.

Reaching the summit: Luci Flores

As she approaches graduation, Luci Flores reflects on a college journey inspired by growth and empowerment. Majoring in public health and Spanish, her first-gen status fuels her to exceed expectations. Flores has developed leadership skills through her involvement in the Hispanic college awareness program and has received support through her sorority. Meet Luci Flores and read about her accomplishments, which extend to her family and the community.

Looking back, moving forward: Shayauna Newsom

Newsom brings their first-gen experience full circle by supporting current students at the University. Through their role, Newsom focuses on initiatives like the first-generation celebration and cookout, creating events where first-gen students can mark their accomplishments. Meet Shayauna Newsom and read about their efforts to help build a supportive community that recognizes first-gen students, providing them with what they need to succeed.

MORE >>>