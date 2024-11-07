Niners Bike Team Wins Top Fundraising In Sustain Charlotte’s Biketoberfest

The Niners Bike team (formerly the Business Niners) from the Belk College of Business recently won the top fundraising team category in Sustain Charlotte’s Biketoberfest by raising $1,000.

Steve Moore, professor of management, led the team’s efforts, and 25 students from Belk College volunteered for the event working at sign-in tables, assisting bikers and event staff and participating in the 21-mile bike ride.

“By participating in Sustain Charlotte’s Biketoberfest, Niners are contributing to the University’s vision to pursue sustainability and environmental justice to protect the planet through education and stewardship,” said Moore.

This was the 10th annual Biketoberfest presented by the city of Charlotte. The event raised $105,000 in support of Sustain Charlotte’s mission to create a more equitable, connected and healthy community by inspiring responsible growth and transportation choices.

The Niners Bike team also promotes environmental sustainability on campus by assisting the Office of Sustainability in making UNC Charlotte a bike-friendly campus.

UNC Charlotte was honored recently by the League of American Bicyclists, the premier grassroots advocacy organization encouraging better bicycling and protecting the rights of people who bike, with a bronze-level Bicycle Friendly University award in recognition of the University’s achievements in promoting and enabling safe, accessible bicycling on campus.

MORE >>>