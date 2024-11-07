Charlotte Faculty & Friends Concert Nov 12

Rowe, Rowe Recital Hall

9119 University Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music‘s Faculty & Friends Concert Series presents a Faculty Showcase, with solo and small ensemble performances by our talented faculty.

The varied program spans centuries and styles of music, from Mozart and Beethoven to the jazz legend Joe Henderson. Performers include Susan Gouthro, soprano; Jessica Lindsey, clarinet; Riley Bahin, euphonium; Dylan Savage, piano; Monica Griffin Hunter, soprano; Matt Darsey, viola; Mira Frisch, cello; Nick Ritter, bassoon; Eric Millard, trumpet; Ben Still, saxophone; Will Campell, saxophone; Troy Conn, guitar; and Ron Brendle, bass.

This concert is FREE for everyone.

