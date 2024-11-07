Central Piedmont Community College Honors Veterans Nov 11

Join Central Piedmont Veterans Services on November 11 to honor the courageous men and women who have served in our armed forces. This special day is an opportunity for our community to recognize the dedication and sacrifice of our veterans. Let’s celebrate them with gratitude, respect, and community spirit!

Veterans Day Luncheon Details:

Veterans Services will host luncheons at multiple campus locations. Find your nearest location below, and join us to enjoy food, camaraderie, and conversation:

Central Campus: Parr Center, Room 2160

Harper IV: Room 320

Merancas Campus: Veterans Center

Cato Campus: Annabelle Building, Multipurpose Room 024

Levine Campus: Veterans Center

Event Time: All luncheons will take place Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Come by, enjoy a meal, and support our veterans on this special day of celebration. Let’s show our veterans how much we value their service and contributions to our community.

MORE >>>