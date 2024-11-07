Queens University’s Matheus Rhormens Earns Goalkeeper Of The Week—Again

Queens University of Charlotte men’s soccer goalkeeper Matheus Rhormens was named the Atlantic Sun Goalkeeper of the Week for his outstanding performance in the final week of the regular season, as officially announced by the league on Monday. The honors mark Rhormens second weekly nod of the season, and the third by a Royal this season.



“Matheus has been a key player for our team this season,” said head coach Oliver Carias. “Securing his fifth clean sheet in conference play highlights his outstanding performance and the dominant presence he has brought to the field. His achievement is a testament to the entire team’s effort to keep our goal at zero. We are proud of Matheus and our team!”



In the final week of the regular season, Rhormens turned in a clean sheet in a critical ASUN match against FGCU. The freshman faced 11 shots and picked up four saves to clinch the Royals second straight ASUN Tournament appearance.



The Sao Paulo, Brazil native has made an immediate impact in goal in his first season. Rhormens has recorded five shutouts in league play, the most by any goalkeeper in the Atlantic Sun since the Royals joined the league in 2022. Rhormens has only surrendered four goals against league opponents on the year which is the least number of goals scored by an opponent in ASUN play in the last three years. The last ASUN goalkeeper to record five shutouts in a single season in conference play was Danny George from FGCU in 2013.



This season, Rhormens led the league in shutouts across 11 starts. The freshman tallied the second-highest save percentage with a .770 mark.



Queens is set to return to the pitch on Saturday, November 9th when the Royals face Central Arkansas in the quarterfinals of the 2024 ASUN Tournament. Kick-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. and the match will be broadcast on ESPN Plus. Queens took down the Bears in the regular season 1-0 in the Queen City.



