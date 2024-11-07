Charlotte’s Christine Richardson Is A Catalyst For Team Science That Brings Ideas To Life

On its trajectory as a national elite research university, Charlotte named Christine Richardson, Ph.D., professor and chair of biological sciences, the next director of the Center for Biomedical Engineering and Science. Her term began Nov. 1 and will run through June 30, 2028.

With this new role, CBES is shifting to the Klein College of Science with the support of researchers from across campus including strong faculty collaborations from the William States Lee College of Engineering. Since Woodward Hall opened in 2005, it has been home to research labs from bioengineering and biological sciences, which encourages collaboration.

The center hosted the Biomedical Symposium at The Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City in September. It included more than 350 attendees from hospitals and medical groups, biomedical researchers and the life sciences industry with panel and poster presentations, and conversations about current and forthcoming research in the industry.

“The Biomedical Symposium always brings together incredible biomedical engineering and science innovators who share passion and purpose to change lives. With biomedical engineering and science on the rise at UNC Charlotte, we’re excited to be a catalyst for accelerating and amplifying interdisciplinary research and team science that bring ideas to life,” said Deb Thomas, Ph.D., associate vice chancellor for the Division of Research.

Richardson will remain in her role as chair of the Department of Biological Sciences and will lead CBES as a prominent hub for biomedical research in the Charlotte region and beyond, elevating the role of interdisciplinary biomedical research on campus.

“CBES is known for its translational research, and there are so many opportunities in the field right now. The center will support the diversity of biomedical researchers we have, forge new partnerships, develop industry opportunities and drive innovation to advance science,” said Bernadette Donovan-Merkert, founding dean of the Klein College of Science. Additionally, the center will help attract top-tier faculty as they will have a “community of eager, interdisciplinary researchers just waiting for them,” said Donovan-Merkert.

Richardson earned an undergraduate degree in molecular biology from Princeton University and a Ph.D. in genetics and development from Columbia University Medical Sciences Center. Her postdoctoral fellowship at Sloan-Kettering Institute continued as a research associate in the Department of Cell Biology and Genetics. She also held an assistant professor role at Columbia University at the Institute for Cancer Genetics and Department of Pathology.

In Charlotte’s Department of Biological Sciences, Richardson has held several leadership roles, including founding and directing two graduate certificate programs. She is a member of many national societies and has mentored students from high school to the doctoral level, including as principal investigator in the Bridges to Baccalaureate program with an NIH grant that offers intense advising to community college students to complete a biomedical sciences degree at UNC Charlotte.

“I am honored to take the reins to lead the Center for Biomedical Engineering and Science. I look forward to working closely with University and community stakeholders in the years to come and continue to build on the center’s excellence that my predecessors Robin Coger and Charles Lee started. I am grateful to Dean Bernadette Donovan-Merkert and Division of Research Vice Chancellor John Daniels and Deb Thomas for their confidence in me to lead CBES,” said Richardson.

MORE >>>