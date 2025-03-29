Central Piedmont Bridges The Transition From School To The Working World

Ready to bridge the gap between school and the working world? Join in Central Piedmont Community College’s Beyond Barriers: “From Learning to Earning,” a powerful panel event focused on navigating accommodations and accessibility from the classroom to your career.

Event Details:

Where: Parr Center, Room 1000 – Central Campus

Date: Tuesday, April 8

Time: Noon – 2 p.m.

Why Attend?

Hear from professionals who’ve successfully transitioned into their careers

Learn how to advocate for accommodations in the workplace

Get inspired by real stories of resilience and success

Connect with peers and professionals

Sign up here!

