Central Piedmont Bridges The Transition From School To The Working World
Ready to bridge the gap between school and the working world? Join in Central Piedmont Community College’s Beyond Barriers: “From Learning to Earning,” a powerful panel event focused on navigating accommodations and accessibility from the classroom to your career.
Event Details:
- Where: Parr Center, Room 1000 – Central Campus
- Date: Tuesday, April 8
- Time: Noon – 2 p.m.
Why Attend?
- Hear from professionals who’ve successfully transitioned into their careers
- Learn how to advocate for accommodations in the workplace
- Get inspired by real stories of resilience and success
- Connect with peers and professionals