Central Piedmont Bridges The Transition From School To The Working World

Ready to bridge the gap between school and the working world? Join in Central Piedmont Community College’s Beyond Barriers: “From Learning to Earning,” a powerful panel event focused on navigating accommodations and accessibility from the classroom to your career.

Event Details:

  • Where: Parr Center, Room 1000 – Central Campus
  • Date: Tuesday, April 8
  • Time: Noon – 2 p.m.

Why Attend?

  • Hear from professionals who’ve successfully transitioned into their careers
  • Learn how to advocate for accommodations in the workplace
  • Get inspired by real stories of resilience and success
  • Connect with peers and professionals

Sign up here! 

