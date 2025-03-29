The Queens Games: Exploring Banned Books and Censorship March 31

Monday, March 31, 2025 6:30pm to 7:30pm

Sarah Belk Gambrell Center for the Arts and Civic Engagement, Tyson 101

2319 Wellesley Ave, Charlotte, NC 28207

Join in for The Queens Games: Exploring Banned Books and Censorship, an exciting event that dives into The Hunger Games while examining the impact of censorship and banned books.

Hosted by QLC 16, this event showcases what students have learned throughout the semester. Enjoy an evening of engaging discussions, interactive games, and even a chance to win prizes—all while indulging in free food!

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to explore literature, censorship, and the power of storytelling.

